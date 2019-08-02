DGAP-AFR: CompuGroup Medical SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CompuGroup Medical SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


02.08.2019 / 17:12


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CompuGroup Medical SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019
German: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.de.jsp
English: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.en.jsp














Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
