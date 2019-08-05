DGAP-News: PNE AG: Markus Lesser (CEO) and Jörg Klowat (CFO) reappointed as members of the Board of Management

Cuxhaven, August 5, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of PNE AG has resolved to appoint Markus Lesser, Chief Executive Officer, and Jörg Klowat, Chief Financial Officer, each for a further four years, as members of the Board of Management.



"We are ensuring continuity in the work of the Board of Management in this way. In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, both Markus Lesser and Jörg Klowat have demonstrated their commitment to promote the further development of the Company during their previous activities on PNE AG"s Board of Management. The strategic realignment to become a Clean Energy Solution Provider can thus be continued on an ongoing basis. The term of the contracts is based on the planned deadline for implementing the realignment," explains the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Per Hornung Pedersen.



The second management level will be further strengthened to support both members of the Board of Management in the strategic realignment, the expansion of the business areas and the development of new service offerings.



Markus Lesser was appointed to the Board of Management on May 1, 2011 after many years of activity in the renewable energy sector. He was initially responsible for the operational business and project development. Markus Lesser has been CEO of PNE AG since May 26, 2016 and will be reappointed as CEO for the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023 and will continue to hold the position of CEO.



Jörg Klowat has been working for the Company since 1999. Mr. Klowat has held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PNE WIND since April 1, 2011. He will be reappointed as a member of the Board of Management for the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2024.



About the PNE Group


The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company"s services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company"s range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.



