DGAP-AFR: LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. augusztus 05., hétfő, 11:59





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


05.08.2019 / 11:59


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
German: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html














05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




851847  05.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851847&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum