DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN announces top-line data of IMPALA study
2019. augusztus 05., hétfő, 12:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Study/Study results
Publication of an insider information pursuant to Section 17 of the regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Berlin, 5 August 2019 - Today, the biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, SIN A2L Q90) announced the top line data of its pivotal phase III IMPALA study. The study compares the TLR9 agonist lefitolimod (MGN1703) with local standard of care as a maintenance therapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer presenting with an objective tumor response following first-line induction therapy. The primary endpoint - overall survival (OS) - was not met in this trial comparing single agent lefitolimod with standard of care maintenance treatment. Also, in various pre-defined subgroups, no survival benefit could be shown. No new safety signals were detected.
In light of these results the future strategy of MOLOGEN will focus on combination approaches for both lefitolimod and the first clinical candidate from the EnanDIM(R) family in ongoing and planned clinical trials. This strategy serves as cornerstone for ongoing licensing and funding efforts.
The detailed data from this first top-line analysis of the IMPALA trial will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming international scientific congress.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ900
|WKN:
|A2LQ90
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|851849
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
851849 05-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
