DGAP-News: technotrans SE: technotrans confirms forecast for 2019
DGAP-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
First-Half-Report
- Temporary impairments at gwk
- Board of Management expects significantly stronger second half of the year
- Revenue in the growth markets shows a double-digit increase
"The first half of the year was particularly affected by a sharp decline in revenue and earnings at gwk, which we will be able to make up in the further course of the financial year," says Dirk Engel, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE. Adjusted for these temporary effects, revenue for the technotrans Group rose by five percent in the period under review as expected. Net profit fell by 58 percent to EUR 2.7 million in the first half of the year. Free cash flow remained positive at EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 1.5 million) despite increased investments, including the construction of the new termotek location in Baden-Baden.
As already mentioned in the report on the first quarter, the business performance at gwk, on the one hand, was attributable to the investment restraint in the automotive-related plastics processing industry. On the other hand, the introduction of a new ERP system in the second quarter of the year caused temporary revenue shifts and productivity losses at gwk in Meinerzhagen.
Growth markets exceed expectations
The Services segment increased its revenue by 1.5 percent to EUR 29.3 million. In addition to a stable revenue contribution from the printing industry, the laser/tooling industries and the growth markets also contributed to the robust development, which compensated for the weakness in the automotive-related plastics industry. Activities in Technical Documentation remained stable at the previous year"s level. With an EBIT of EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million), solid earnings were achieved. The segment return of 14.5 percent was in line with expectations (previous year: 16.0 percent).
Board of Management confirms forecast
The Board of Management also confirms the medium-term strategy of expanding the technotrans Group to a revenue of EUR 300 million over the next three years through organic growth and further strategic acquisitions. In the medium term, the company continues to aim for a double-digit EBIT margin.
About technotrans SE:
