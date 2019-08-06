DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson Group reports double-digit growth in the first half of the year - Revenue and earnings guidance confirmed
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Wacker Neuson Group reports double-digit growth in the first half of the year - Revenue and earnings guidance confirmed
- Double-digit rise in revenue to EUR 950.7 million (+15 percent)
- EBIT increases to EUR 84.5 million (+7 percent)
- Order intake at a high level
- Revenue and earnings guidance confirmed
Munich, August 6, 2019 - The Wacker Neuson Group continued on its growth path during the first half of 2019. Revenue rose 15.2 percent relative to the prior-year period to reach a new record high of EUR 950.7 million (H1/18: EUR 825.1 million). "The first half of the year showed us once again that our solutions meet the needs of our customers," explains Martin Lehner, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE. "We gained shares in numerous markets, driven largely by our many product innovations - which are key competitive differentiators for us. The raft of developments that we showcased at bauma in Munich last April illustrate that we are ideally positioned to continue along this growth path and achieve the medium-term goals set out in our Strategy 2022."
In 2018, the Group"s growth was hampered by major bottlenecks in the global supply chain. "The situation here has eased considerably," continues Lehner. However, reducing the number of unfinished machines caused by these bottlenecks resulted in additional effort that temporarily slowed productivity at the manufacturing plants. Profit before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first half-year rose 7.4 percent to EUR 84.5 million (H1/18: EUR 78.7 million). At 8.9 percent, the EBIT margin was slightly lower than the prior-year level (H1/18: 9.5 percent). This result was further squeezed by increased production and logistics costs as well as ongoing restructuring measures at the US plant in Menomonee Falls. Nevertheless, the Group expects the progress that it has already made in the US to have a tangible positive impact on profitability in the second half of 2019 relative to the previous year.
Growth across all reporting regions
Revenue in the Americas region amounted to EUR 229.5 million, which is a rise of 13.7 percent (H1/18: EUR 201.8 million). Adjusted for currency effects, this corresponds to an upturn of 7.2 percent. This growth was fueled by a number of factors including the Group"s ongoing progress in expanding the independent dealer network in North America and positive developments in South America, where the Group achieved double-digit gains.
Revenue for Asia-Pacific increased by 19.9 percent to EUR 28.9 million (H1/18: EUR 24.1 million). The Group continued to ramp up production at its plant in Pinghu, China, which it had opened at the start of 2018. The OEM collaboration concluded with John Deere in the summer of 2018 covering mini and compact excavators also got off to a good start. The Group reported significant revenue gains in China, whereas business in Australia developed slightly below expectations.
Net working capital negatively impacts cash flow
Revenue and earnings guidance confirmed
The Group expects profitability for the second half of the year to be above the previous year"s level. Positive impetus is anticipated from the Americas in particular as this region reported a negative EBIT figure for the third and fourth quarters of 2018. "We are making good progress with our restructuring measures," adds Lehner. The Executive Board still expects the EBIT margin for 2019 as a whole to lie between 9.5 and 10.2 percent.
The Wacker Neuson Group"s complete half-year report is available at the following link: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2019/
About Wacker Neuson Group
