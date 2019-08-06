DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results





Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Lower sales and additional investments limit growth and profitability. Positive momentum expected for market and sales in the second half of the year.





06.08.2019 / 07:25







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Pfeiffer Vacuum: Lower sales and additional investments limit growth and profitability. Positive momentum expected for market and sales in the second half of the year.

- Sales of EUR 311.1 million 8.0% lower than in the previous year

- EBIT amounted to EUR 32.8 million

- EBIT margin reached 10.6%

- Order intake amounted to EUR 293.7 million

- Outlook confirmed: sales of EUR 640 to 660 million and EBIT margin of 11% to 14%

Asslar, Germany, August 6, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, was not able to reach the previous year"s record sales in the first half of 2019. Sales decreased by 8.0% to EUR 311.1 million. The main reason for this was sustained weakness in demand, particularly in the semiconductor and coating market segments. However, the analytics, industry, and research & development (R&D) market segments exhibited continued growth momentum.

The gross profit declined by 9.6% to EUR 109.0 million. The gross margin reached 35.0%. EBIT of EUR 32.8 million in the first half of the year was 31.2% below the previous year"s figure. Diminishing economies of scale from manufacturing costs through weaker sales and an expanded cost basis due to additional investments to implement the Group"s growth strategy limited the EBIT margin to 10.6%. Foreign currency effects were another negative factor. At EUR 293.7 million, order intake was down 20.2% compared to the first half of the previous year (EUR 368.0 million). The book-to-bill ratio - the ratio of order intake to sales - came to 0.94 (previous year: 1.09).

Overview of key figures:



H1 2019

H1 2018

Change









Sales

EUR 311.1 million

EUR 338.2 million

-8.0%

EBIT

EUR 32.8 million

EUR 47.8 million

-31.2%

Net result

EUR 23.3 million

EUR 34.4 million

-32.2%

Earnings per share

EUR 2.36

EUR 3.48

-32.2%

Order intake

EUR 293.7 million

EUR 368.0 million

-20.2%





Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Change









Sales

EUR 157.4 million

EUR 167.8 million

-6.2%

EBIT

EUR 14.7 million

EUR 20.3 million

-27.6%

Net result

EUR 10.4 million

EUR 14.6 million

-28.7%

Earnings per share

EUR 1.06

EUR 1.48

-28.4%

Order backlog

EUR 127.5 million

EUR 157.2 million

-18.9%





Nathalie Benedikt, CFO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, comments on the results: "The first half of the year went largely as expected, whereby the EBIT margin was exposed to further pressure from the implementation of our growth strategy. We are proceeding with our investments as planned. Volumes of more than EUR 50 million have been approved for 2019, most of which will be realized in the second half of the year."





Sales development remained subdued in all regions. In Europe, sales declined by 4.2% to EUR 114.9 million. Sales in Asia decreased by 14.8% to EUR 113.4 million. In North and South America, sales decreased by 2.8% to EUR 82.7 million.

Turbopumps and service show positive development



Sales of turbopumps could be further increased to EUR 96.1 million. Turbopumps were once again a key product, contributing a 30.9% share of total sales. Sales from services rose to EUR 55.7 million. This increased the share of the service business in total sales to 17.9%. In the project-oriented systems business, sales increased by 5.4% from the previous year to EUR 8.9 million. Sales of instruments and components decreased by 12.9% to EUR 87.2 million. With a sales volume of EUR 63.2 million, backing pumps recorded a decline of 21.6% compared to the previous year.

Growth in industry, analytics and R&D



Sales in the industry market segment, with customers from the automotive and pharmaceutical industries, increased by 16.0% to EUR 70.9 million. With a share of 22.8%, industry is the second-largest customer market. In the analytics market, sales increased by 5.7% to EUR 61.0 million. With a share of 19.6% in total sales, the analytics business has once again gained importance. Sales in the research & development market segment rose by 8.2% to EUR 31.9 million which increased its share of total sales to 10.2%. With a volume of EUR 103.8 million, the semiconductor market recorded a decline of 23.7% as a result of weak demand. The market"s 33.4% share of total sales declined by 6.8%-points. Sales in the coating market fell by 19.2% to EUR 43.5 million so that the share of total sales declined to 14.0%.

Dr. Eric Taberlet, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, is looking optimistically toward the second half of 2019: "For the coming months I assume an increase in demand, confirming our expectation for sales growth in the second half of the year. The strategic cooperation with the Busch Group creates additional momentum. Working groups consisting of specialists from both companies are currently developing measures for the best possible realization of synergies. The results will be presented to the Group Business Committee, an advisory and decision-making body consisting of the Management Board members of both companies, this year. "

Pfeiffer Vacuum expects demand to increase in the second half of the year. The Management Board confirms the outlook for sales that was specified in mid-July of EUR 640 to 660 million, and an EBIT margin of 11% to 14% for 2019 as a whole.

Contact



Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG



Investor Relations



Dinah Reiss



T +49 6441 802 1346



F +49 6441 802 1365



Dinah.Reiss@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

About Pfeiffer Vacuum



Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coatings and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide today. The Company employs approximately 3,200 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 8 manufacturing sites worldwide.





For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



































Three month ended June 30,



Six month ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





in KEUR



in KEUR



in KEUR



in KEUR

Net sales



157,375



167,791



311,108



338,212

Cost of Sales



-104,040



-111,564



-202,104



-217,583

Gross Profit



53,335



56,227



109,004



120,629



















Selling and marketing expenses



-18,255



-17,816



-36,302



-35,350

General and administrative expenses



-13,127



-13,210



-26,327



-25,762

Research and development expenses



-7,301



-7,223



-14,812



-14,050

Other operating income



1,307



3,419



3,485



5,402

Other operating expenses



-1,257



-1,100



-2,203



-3,116

Operating profit



14,702



20,297



32,845



47,753



















Financial expenses



-221



-153



-443



-346

Financial income



26



73



62



135

Earnings before taxes



14,507



20,217



32,464



47,542



















Income taxes



-4,091



-5,600



-9,155



-13,169



















Net Income



10,416



14,617



23,309



34,373



















Earnings per share (in EUR):

















Basic



1.06



1.48



2.36



3.48

Diluted



1.06



1.48



2.36



3.48









































Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)























June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018





in kEUR



in kEUR

Assets









Intangible assets



108,096



109,460

Property, plant and equipment



147,461



126,143

Investment properties



412



424











Other financial assets



3,627



4,282

Other assets



1,243



3,200

Deferred tax assets



27,520



24,895

Total non-current assets



288,359



268,404











Inventories



143,561



133,191

Trade accounts receivable



82,668



92,164

Contract assets



332



298

Income tax receivables



3,961



3,726

Prepaid expenses



5,793



3,504

Other financial assets



314



609

Other accounts receivable



10,722



13,884

Cash and cash equivalents



93,359



108,380

Total current assets



340,710



355,756











Total assets



629,069



624,160











Shareholders" equity and liabilities









Share capital



25,261



25,261

Additional paid-in capital



96,245



96,245

Retained earnings



279,504



278,891

Other equity components



-34,710



-28,172

Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders



366,300



372,225











Financial liabilities



70,934



60,182

Provisions for pensions



65,137



55,638

Deferred tax liabilities



4,572



4,638

Contract liabilities



395



630

Total non-current liabilities



141,038



121,088











Trade accounts payable



35,327



38,054

Contract liabilities



15,913



18,271

Other accounts payable



26,041



25,740

Provisions



37,051



41,626

Income tax liabilities



3,523



7,061

Financial liabilities



3,876



95

Total current liabilities



121,731



130,847











Total shareholders" equity and liabilities



629,069



624,160











