

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: RIB Software SE





RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





06.08.2019 / 09:57





Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Herr George Kounelakis, Großbritannien hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 05.08.2019 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 30.07.2019 über Folgendes informiert:



Die Investition dient der Umsetzung strategischer Ziele.



Der Meldepflichtige beabsichtigt innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen.



Der Meldepflichtige strebt eine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung von Verwaltungs-, Leitungs- und/oder Aufsichtsorganen des Emittenten an.



Der Meldepflichtige strebt eine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der Gesellschaft, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik an.



Hinsichtlich der Herkunft der Mittel handelt es sich zu 100% um Eigenmittel, die der Meldepflichtige zur Finanzierung des Erwerbs der Stimmrechte eingesetzt hat.

Herr George Kounelakis, Großbritannien hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 05.08.2019 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 30.07.2019 über Folgendes informiert:

























06.08.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



