06.08.2019 / 09:57


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Herr George Kounelakis, Großbritannien hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 05.08.2019 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 30.07.2019 über Folgendes informiert:

  • Die Investition dient der Umsetzung strategischer Ziele.

  • Der Meldepflichtige beabsichtigt innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen.

  • Der Meldepflichtige strebt eine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung von Verwaltungs-, Leitungs- und/oder Aufsichtsorganen des Emittenten an.

  • Der Meldepflichtige strebt eine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der Gesellschaft, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik an.

  • Hinsichtlich der Herkunft der Mittel handelt es sich zu 100% um Eigenmittel, die der Meldepflichtige zur Finanzierung des Erwerbs der Stimmrechte eingesetzt hat.














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
