BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms "buy" recommendation and increases target price to 12.00 EUR


The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated August 6th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and an increased target price of 12.00 EUR (previously 10.00 EUR).

 

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

 

Dortmund, August 6th, 2019

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

