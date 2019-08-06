DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Manz AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





06.08.2019 / 11:47





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019

German: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/

English: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/semi-annual-and-quarterly-reports/





