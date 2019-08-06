DGAP-AFR: Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019
German: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/
English: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/semi-annual-and-quarterly-reports/














Language: English
Company: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
