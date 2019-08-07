

Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





06.08.2019 / 15:01





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















In the period from July 29th, 2019 to, and including, July 30th, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 188,607 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:





Datum



07/29/2019

Stück



907

Aktien Durchschnittskurs (EUR)



211.9480

07/30/2019

187,700

210.4516







The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, July 30, 2019 amounts to 7,286,802 .





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com)



