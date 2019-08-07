DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

2019. augusztus 06., kedd, 15:01





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


06.08.2019 / 15:01


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Munich, August 06, 2019


In the period from July 29th, 2019 to, and including, July 30th, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 188,607 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

 






Datum

07/29/2019		 Stück              

 907  		 Aktien Durchschnittskurs (EUR)

211.9480
07/30/2019 187,700   210.4516



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, July 30, 2019 amounts to 7,286,802 .


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.


Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com)

 
















06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




852403  06.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852403&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum