Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jennifer Bilodeau
Last name(s): Morgan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: American Depositary Receipt (ADR), ISIN: US8030542042


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
125.5882 USD 56514.69 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
125.5882 USD 56514.69 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-22; UTC-4


f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
