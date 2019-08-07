DGAP-AFR: Klassik Radio AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Klassik Radio AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019
German: http://www.klassikradioag.de/finanzberichte.html














Language: English
Company: Klassik Radio AG

Imhofstraße 12

86159 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.klassikradioag.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

