DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. augusztus 06., kedd, 16:32





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


06.08.2019 / 16:32


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019
German: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html
English: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html














06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Platz 1

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




852851  06.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852851&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum