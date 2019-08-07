DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 06/08/2019, 13:44 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 06/08/2019, 09:57 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of ...
2019. augusztus 06., kedd, 17:48
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
Dear Sirs,
Referring to the voting rights notification made on 5 August 2019 notifying the crossing of the 10% threshold of voting rights in RIB Software SE on 30.07.2019, the following notifications pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz) are being made on behalf of the person subject to the notification and the full chain of controlled undertakings mentioned in the voting rights notification made on 5 August 2019.
Very Kind Regards,
On behalf of ENA Investment Capital LLP
|English
|RIB Software SE
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|www.rib-software.com
852897 06.08.2019
