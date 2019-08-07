DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS to sell 40% stake in chemical park operator Currenta
2019. augusztus 06., kedd, 20:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal
- Currenta valued at enterprise value of EUR 3.5 billion
- Equity value of LANXESS" 40% stake approximately
- Buyer is the world"s largest infrastructure investor Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets
- LANXESS" strategic interest will be secured by 10 year service- and supply contracts for the three production sites in Leverkusen, Krefeld-Uerdingen und Dormagen
Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS signed on August 6, 2019, an agreement to sell its 40% share in the chemical park operator Currenta to funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA). Currenta manages and operates the chemical parks in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen.
The transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible regulatory authorities. Closing is expected until the end of April 2020. Currently, Currenta is a joint venture of Bayer (60%) and LANXESS (40%).
The 40% stake of Currenta held by LANXESS accounts for an equity value (after deduction of net debt and pensions) of approximately
With the long-term contract package, LANXESS has secured a reliable infrastructure at competitive conditions for the future. At the same time the sale of the 40% stake will give LANXESS additional financial leeway.
Forward-Looking Statements
Contact:
Katharina Forster
LANXESS AG
Investor Relations Manager
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln, Deutschland
Telefon: +49 221 8885-1035
Fax: +49 221 8885-4944
Mobil: +49 151 74612789
E-Mail: katharina.forster@lanxess.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
|Kennedyplatz 1
|50569 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 8885-3494
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 8885-4944
|E-mail:
|ir@lanxess.com
|Internet:
|www.lanxess.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005470405
|WKN:
|547040
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|853031
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
853031 06-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]