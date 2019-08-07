The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on August 3, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 31 jul 2019



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Swap

28.400,00

28.400,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

45.000,00

45.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

663.624,00

663.617,37

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

584.268,00

584.262,16

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

433.085,00

433.080,67

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Warrant

25.050,00

25.050,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

135.311,00

135.309,65

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

6.023,00

6.022,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

897.022,00

897.022,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

45.000,00

45.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

135,00

135,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Contract for difference

134.770,00

134.770,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,97 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,31 %

2,66 %

Voting rights

2,97 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,31 %

2,66 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?KeyWords=qiagen&DateFrom=22-07-2019&DateTill=05-08-2019&id=76817