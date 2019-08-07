DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





07.08.2019 / 14:53





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019

German: http://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/

English: http://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/





07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

