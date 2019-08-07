DGAP-AFR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
German: http://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/
English: http://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com





 
