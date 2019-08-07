DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.08.2019 / 15:05



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Pontzen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
51.30 EUR 20007.00 EUR
51.34 EUR 69822.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
51.3311 EUR 89829.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT














07.08.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



53077  07.08.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

