DGAP-News: OHB SE: Satellite-based radar reconnaissance for Germany - OHB awarded additional contract for SARah project

2019. augusztus 07., szerda, 15:50





DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders


OHB SE: Satellite-based radar reconnaissance for Germany - OHB awarded additional contract for SARah project


07.08.2019 / 15:50



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the listed company OHB SE, is also developing and implementing SARah, the second satellite-based radar reconnaissance system for the German armed forces. SARah features enhanced system performance and will consist of three modern satellites with complementary radar technology as well as two ground stations. The customer, the German Federal Ministry of Defense (BMVg), represented by BAAINBw (Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr), recently signed an additional contract with OHB System AG to implement the SARah system in response to current threats in the area of IT security and satellite communications. These modifications will lead to increased cyber security for the entire system. In the case of this modification agreement, the already optionally agreed operating phase was adapted to these new requirements.



Reliable, safe and highly accurate - these are the requirements for SARah. After all, the system"s high-resolution radar images are intended to provide decision-makers with strategically relevant information from an overarching perspective. At any hour, in any weather and from any location on earth. "At SARah, we have set ourselves high goals together with our customer. Today"s contract is proof of the importance of satellite-based radar reconnaissance and the protection of the system against unauthorised access when it comes to the availability of independent data for all applications - wherever and whenever," says Dr. Ingo Engeln, Member of the Management Board of OHB System AG. "We feel well prepared for the tasks ahead. Finally, OHB, as prime contractor to the German Federal Ministry of Defense, designed and implemented the current satellite-based radar reconnaissance system SAR-Lupe. Since 2007, our five satellites have been performing their functions perfectly and continue to supply high-quality image products".



SARahs space and ground segment



OHB System AG was entrusted with the development and implementation of the SARah reconnaissance system. The company is responsible for the overall system, the insertion of the satellites into their target orbit and the operation of the satellite constellation. The space segment comprises two OHB satellites based on reflector technology as well as a satellite with phased array technology from subcontractor Airbus Defence and Space. The ground segment of the SARah system includes elements for commissioning the system, satellite control, image processing and archiving, two ground stations as well as various interfaces to the customer and other systems. As prime contractor for the future SARah system, OHB is responsible for the key ground segment functions, for all customer interfaces and for one ground station.





Contact:

Investor Relations

Martina Lilienthal

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de



Corporate Communications

Günther Hörbst

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de













07.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 853791





 
End of News DGAP News Service




853791  07.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=853791&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum