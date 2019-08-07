DGAP-News: OHB SE: Satellite-based radar reconnaissance for Germany - OHB awarded additional contract for SARah project
DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the listed company OHB SE, is also developing and implementing SARah, the second satellite-based radar reconnaissance system for the German armed forces. SARah features enhanced system performance and will consist of three modern satellites with complementary radar technology as well as two ground stations. The customer, the German Federal Ministry of Defense (BMVg), represented by BAAINBw (Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr), recently signed an additional contract with OHB System AG to implement the SARah system in response to current threats in the area of IT security and satellite communications. These modifications will lead to increased cyber security for the entire system. In the case of this modification agreement, the already optionally agreed operating phase was adapted to these new requirements.
Reliable, safe and highly accurate - these are the requirements for SARah. After all, the system"s high-resolution radar images are intended to provide decision-makers with strategically relevant information from an overarching perspective. At any hour, in any weather and from any location on earth. "At SARah, we have set ourselves high goals together with our customer. Today"s contract is proof of the importance of satellite-based radar reconnaissance and the protection of the system against unauthorised access when it comes to the availability of independent data for all applications - wherever and whenever," says Dr. Ingo Engeln, Member of the Management Board of OHB System AG. "We feel well prepared for the tasks ahead. Finally, OHB, as prime contractor to the German Federal Ministry of Defense, designed and implemented the current satellite-based radar reconnaissance system SAR-Lupe. Since 2007, our five satellites have been performing their functions perfectly and continue to supply high-quality image products".
SARahs space and ground segment
OHB System AG was entrusted with the development and implementation of the SARah reconnaissance system. The company is responsible for the overall system, the insertion of the satellites into their target orbit and the operation of the satellite constellation. The space segment comprises two OHB satellites based on reflector technology as well as a satellite with phased array technology from subcontractor Airbus Defence and Space. The ground segment of the SARah system includes elements for commissioning the system, satellite control, image processing and archiving, two ground stations as well as various interfaces to the customer and other systems. As prime contractor for the future SARah system, OHB is responsible for the key ground segment functions, for all customer interfaces and for one ground station.
