DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Increase of 2019 Guidance on FFO and Rental Income
2019. augusztus 07., szerda, 16:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
DEMIRE: Increase of 2019 Guidance on FFO and Rental Income
Guidance on 2019 FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) raised to EUR 30-32m (previously: EUR 27-29m)
Guidance on 2019 Rental Income increased to EUR 80.5-82.5m (previously: EUR 77-79m)
Langen, 07 August 2019 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) increases its 2019 guidance for rental income and FFO I (after taxes, before minorities).
Based on the strong business development of the first half of 2019, the closing of the acquisition of a department store portfolio already in July 2019 as well as better than expected refinancing costs, DEMIRE today increased its FFO I (after taxes, before Minorities) guidance from EUR 27-29m to EUR 30-32m. Further on, DEMIRE raised its rental income guidance from EUR 77-79m to EUR 80.5-82.5m.
The H1 report will be published on the Company"s website on 14 August 2019.
Investor Relations
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering German metropolitan areas. The company"s specific forte is its focus on these second-tier cities - its claim being "First in Secondary Locations" - and on a range of assets that appeals to both internationally active and regionally rooted tenants. DEMIRE holds a portfolio with a combined lettable area of around 1 million m² and a market value of more than EUR 1.4 billion.
The portfolio focus on office, retail and logistics assets results in exactly the kind of risk/return structure that DEMIRE considers appropriate for the business line of commercial real estate. The Company puts a premium on long-term contracts with solvent tenants in anticipation of stable and sustainable rental revenues. DEMIRE has set itself the goal to keep optimising its corporate structure. To this end, it pursues an active property management approach, convinced that it is the best way to achieve economies of scale and portfolio optimisations.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
Michael Tegeder
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: 06103/3724944
Email: tegeder@demire.ag
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|853721
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
853721 07-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
