TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


07.08.2019 / 16:49


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019
German: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.ttl-ag.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html














Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de





 
