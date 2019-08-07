DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. augusztus 07., szerda, 17:19
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UNITED STATES
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Not Applicable
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Act:
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company [ ]
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]
Among other things, the Amendment amends and extends the tenors of certain of the Term A Loans, Revolving Credit Commitments and Revolving Credit Loans maturing on December 23, 2020 (collectively, the "2020 Facilities"), to April 30, 2022, to be effected by an exchange of 2020 Term A Loans, 2020 Revolving Credit Commitments and 2020 Revolving Credit Loans for 2022 Term A Loans, 2022 Revolving Credit Commitments and 2022 Revolving Credit Loans, respectively, and/or the obtaining of new refinancing 2022 Term A Loan, 2022 Revolving Credit Commitments and 2022 Revolving Loans (collectively, "2022 Facilities"), as applicable. The vast majority of Term A loans due in December of 2020 was exchanged for 2022 Term A Loans while the remaining amounts were paid down with new capital raised. Upon giving effect thereto, the Company will have $343.8 million in 2022 Revolving Credit Commitments and $374.3 million in outstanding principal amount of 2022 Term A Loan, as well as $68.8 million in 2020 Revolving Credit Commitments.
The interest rates with respect to the 2022 Facilities are based on, at the Company"s option, adjusted LIBOR or an alternative base rate, in each case plus an applicable margin tied to the Company"s then applicable total net leverage ratio. Such applicable margins range from, for LIBOR-based 2022 Term A Loans, 1.25% to 4.75%, for LIBOR-based 2022 Revolving Loans, 1.25% to 4.25%, and for base-rate 2022 Term A Loans and 2022 Revolving Loans, 1.00% less than in the case of LIBOR-based loans. Using current interest rates and leverage ratios as well as the typical amounts drawn under the Revolving Loans, the amendment and extension is expected to increase the Company"s interest expense by approximately $10 million on an annual basis. Additionally, the Company"s 2019 outlook for cash interest expense remains unchanged at approximately $190 million.
Proceeds of the 2022 Facilities will be used to effectuate the above described exchange and extension and for general corporate purposes.
The information set forth in Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference into this Item 2.03.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: August 7, 2019
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
853911 07.08.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]