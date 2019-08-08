DGAP-AFR: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Correction of the preliminary announcement from July 30,2019 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EASY SOFTWARE AG: Correction of the preliminary announcement from July 30,2019 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


EASY SOFTWARE AG: Correction of the preliminary announcement from July 30,2019 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


08.08.2019 / 12:00


EASY SOFTWARE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019
Language: English
Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG

Am Hauptbahnhof 4

45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr

Germany
Internet: www.easy.de





 
