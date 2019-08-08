On 8 August 2019 Prof. Otto Beisheim Foundation (Munich) notified us of the following:

"[...] by letter dated 31 July 2019, we notified you according to Secs. 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG) that on 29 July 2019 our voting rights holdings in METRO AG exceeded the thresholds of 10% and 20% and amounted to 20.63% on this date (this corresponds to 74,305,085 voting rights). In addition, we hereby inform you pursuant to Section 43 WpHG as follows:

The objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:

1. The acquisition of further voting rights in METRO AG is based on the establishment of a voting pool between Beisheim Capital GmbH, Beisheim Holding GmbH and Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH. The establishment of the voting pool serves the purpose of implementing strategic objectives.

2. Prof. Otto Beisheim Foundation intends to acquire further voting rights in METRO AG by way of acquisition or in other ways, within the next twelve months.

3. Dr Fredy Raas, a member of the Management Board of Prof. Otto Beisheim Foundation, is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG and in this capacity he exerts influence on the composition of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of METRO AG. There is no delegation right to the Supervisory Board. Prof. Otto Beisheim Foundation intends to be represented in the Supervisory Board of METRO AG also in the future. Prof. Otto Beisheim Foundation does not intend to seek influence on the composition of the Supervisory Board, which goes beyond the exercise of voting rights in the General Meeting of METRO AG through Beisheim Capital GmbH.

4. Prof. Otto Beisheim Foundation does not seek to materially change the capital structure of METRO AG, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt as well as the dividend policy.

Origin of the funds used to make the certain acquisitions:

The acquisition of further voting rights in METRO AG is based on the attribution of voting rights held by Beisheim Capital GmbH pursuant to Sec. 34 para. 1 sentence 1 WpHG, whereby the voting rights held by Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH are attributable to Beisheim Holding GmbH due to the establishment of the voting pool agreement pursuant to Sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG. Prof. Otto Beisheim Foundation therefore neither directly nor indirectly used either of equity or debt capital for the acquisition of the voting rights."