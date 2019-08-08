DGAP-PVR: AKASOL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. augusztus 08., csütörtök, 14:20





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AKASOL AG


AKASOL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


08.08.2019 / 14:20


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: AKASOL AG
Street: Landwehrstrasse 55
Postal code: 64293
City: Darmstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Fidelity Investment Trust

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Aug 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 7.12 % 0.31 % 7.43 % 6,061,856
Previous notification 8.22 % 0.00 % 8.22 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2JNWZ9
431,593 % 7.12 %
Total 431,593 7.12 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall stock on loan
No specific term period 19,000 0.31 %
    Total 19000 0.31 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:







































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company 4.92 % 0.31 % 5.23 %
 


FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
 


FMR LLC % % %
FIAM HOLDINGS LLC % % %
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

07 Aug 2019














08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG

Landwehrstrasse 55

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




854319  08.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854319&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum