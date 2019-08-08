DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





08.08.2019 / 15:42





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019

German: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

English: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/





08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

