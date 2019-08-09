







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





09.08.2019 / 13:01







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Bill

Last name(s):

McDermott



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

American Depositary Receipt (ADR); ISIN: US8030542042





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

121.67 USD





9003.58 USD



121.67 USD





3163.42 USD



121.67 USD





1460.04 USD



121.39 USD





12139.00 USD



121.39 USD





12139.00 USD



121.39 USD





12139.00 USD



121.39 USD





3156.14 USD



121.39 USD





1213.90 USD



121.39 USD





7768.96 USD



121.39 USD





1213.90 USD



121.39 USD





5219.77 USD



121.39 USD





6919.23 USD



121.39 USD





1942.24 USD



121.39 USD





3277.53 USD



121.39 USD





121.39 USD



121.39 USD





8740.08 USD



121.39 USD





12139.00 USD



121.39 USD





1456.68 USD



121.39 USD





12139.00 USD



121.38 USD





12138.00 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

121.4189 USD





127489.8600 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-08; UTC-4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NASDAQ - All Markets

MIC:

XNAS



