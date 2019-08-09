DGAP-DD: exceet Group SE deutsch

exceet Group SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen


09.08.2019 / 13:27



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


1 Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
a) Name Active Ownership Investments Limited
2 Grund der Meldung
a) Position/Status Meldepflichtiger steht in enger Beziehung zu

Person mit Führungsaufgaben

Klaus Röhrig

Präsident des Verwaltungsrats
b) Erstmeldung/Berichtigung Erstmeldung
3 Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht
a) Name exceet Group SE
b) LEI 391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74
4 Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften: Dieser Abschnitt ist zu wiederholen für i) jede Art von Instrument, ii) jede Art von Geschäft, iii) jedes Datum und iv) jeden Platz, an dem Geschäfte getätigt wurden
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments

Kennung		 Aktie


ISIN LU0472835155
b) Art des Geschäfts Aktienkauf
c) Preis(e) und Volumen
Preis(e)                 Volumen


6,70 EUR                5.500.264,50 EUR



 
d) Aggregierte Informationen


Aggregiertes Volumen


Preis


5.500.264,50 EUR


6,70 EUR
e) Datum des Geschäfts 2019-08-07; +02.00
f) Ort des Geschäfts außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: exceet Group SE

17, rue de Flaxweiler

6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com





 
