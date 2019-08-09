







exceet Group SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen





09.08.2019 / 13:34







Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften nach Art. 19 MAR







1

Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

a)

Name

White Elephant S.à r.l.

2

Grund der Meldung

a)

Position/Status

Meldepflichtiger steht in enger Beziehung zu



Personen mit Führungsaufgaben



Klaus Röhrig



Präsident des Verwaltungsrats



Florian Schuhbauer



Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats

b)

Erstmeldung/Berichtigung

Erstmeldung

3

Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht

a)

Name

exceet Group SE

b)

LEI

391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74

4

Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften: Dieser Abschnitt ist zu wiederholen für i) jede Art von Instrument, ii) jede Art von Geschäft, iii) jedes Datum und iv) jeden Platz, an dem Geschäfte getätigt wurden

a)

Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments





Kennung





Aktie





ISIN LU0472835155

b)

Art des Geschäfts

Aktienkauf

c)

Preis(e) und Volumen



Preis(e) Volumen



6,70 EUR 1.876.000,00 EUR







d)

Aggregierte Informationen





Aggregiertes Volumen





Preis







1.876.000,00 EUR





6,70 EUR

e)

Datum des Geschäfts

2019-08-07; +02.00

f)

Ort des Geschäfts

außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



























