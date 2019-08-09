DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.08.2019 / 15:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Srinivasan
Last name(s): Gopalan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
14.5780 EUR 153477.18 EUR
14.58 EUR 62475.30 EUR
14.5820 EUR 37927.78 EUR
14.5840 EUR 39026.78 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.58 EUR 292907.04 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-08; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
