1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Helber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BayWa AG


b) LEI

529900SM0FDLLYATXU36 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005194062


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
23.85 EUR 23850.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23.8500 EUR 23850.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-09; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: BayWa AG

Arabellastraße 4

81925 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.baywa.de





 
