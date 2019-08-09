DGAP-News: EVN AG: EVN releases treasury shares to employees

On 29 May 2019 EVN AG announced the release of up to 188,000 treasury shares to employees of the company and specified subsidiaries during the third calendar quarter of 2019.



A total of 73,528 shares, representing 0.04% of the share capital of EVN AG, were transferred to employees on 9 August 2019. This step concludes and terminates the transfer of shares to employees. The transferred treasury shares represent ordinary zero-par value bearer shares of EVN AG. The present value of the shares equals the share price at the end of the day on 9 August 2019 (closing price: EUR 14.96).



EVN AG now holds 1,810,296 treasury shares which represent 1.01% of the company"s share capital.















