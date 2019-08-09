DGAP-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action





EVN AG: EVN releases treasury shares to employees





09.08.2019 / 18:29







On 29 May 2019 EVN AG announced the release of up to 188,000 treasury shares to employees of the company and specified subsidiaries during the third calendar quarter of 2019.

A total of 73,528 shares, representing 0.04% of the share capital of EVN AG, were transferred to employees on 9 August 2019. This step concludes and terminates the transfer of shares to employees. The transferred treasury shares represent ordinary zero-par value bearer shares of EVN AG. The present value of the shares equals the share price at the end of the day on 9 August 2019 (closing price: EUR 14.96).

EVN AG now holds 1,810,296 treasury shares which represent 1.01% of the company"s share capital.