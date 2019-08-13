DGAP-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


13.08.2019 / 08:10


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
German: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
