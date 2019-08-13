DGAP-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Subject: Personnel issue LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
AD-HOC NOTIFICATION pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Mr Jens Schott (48), Head of Group Accounting of LUDWIG BECK AG for many years, has been appointed to the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG as CFO by the Supervisory Board as of 1 September 2019. His areas of responsibility will be Finance, IT and Logistics.
Mr Christian Greiner (40), member of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG since 2011, will take over the position as Chairman of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG with effect as of 1 September 2019. His areas of responsibility are Purchasing, Sales, Marketing and Personnel.
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft, Marienplatz 11, 80331 Munich
ISIN DE0005199905
