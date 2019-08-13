DGAP-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Subject: Personnel issue LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG

2019. augusztus 13., kedd, 09:23





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel


Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Subject: Personnel issue LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG


13-Aug-2019 / 09:23 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD-HOC NOTIFICATION pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)



LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- Securities Identification Number 519 990 -




Subject: Personnel issue

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG

Munich, August 13, 2019 - By mutual amicable agreement, Mr Dieter Münch will prematurely leave the company on 31 August 2019. This was mutually agreed by the Supervisory Board of LUDWIG BECK AG and Mr Münch today. Mr Münch was appointed to the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG in 1998. During this time he was responsible for Finance, Personnel and IT. The Supervisory Board would like to express its gratitude for his many years of successful and loyal service to the company.



Mr Jens Schott (48), Head of Group Accounting of LUDWIG BECK AG for many years, has been appointed to the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG as CFO by the Supervisory Board as of 1 September 2019. His areas of responsibility will be Finance, IT and Logistics.



Mr Christian Greiner (40), member of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG since 2011, will take over the position as Chairman of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG with effect as of 1 September 2019. His areas of responsibility are Purchasing, Sales, Marketing and Personnel.



LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft, Marienplatz 11, 80331 Munich



ISIN DE0005199905

Investor Relations contact:

esVedra consulting GmbH

Metis Tarta

t: +49 89 206021-210

f: +49 89 206021-610

mt@esvedragroup.com

Group Accounting contact:

LUDWIG BECK AG

Jens Schott

t: +49 89 23691-798

f: +49 89 23691-600

jens.schott@ludwigbeck.de










13-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Marienplatz 11

80331 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856269





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



856269  13-Aug-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856269&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum