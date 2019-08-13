DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel





AD-HOC NOTIFICATION pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG



- Securities Identification Number 519 990 -



Subject: Personnel issue



LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG



Munich, August 13, 2019 - By mutual amicable agreement, Mr Dieter Münch will prematurely leave the company on 31 August 2019. This was mutually agreed by the Supervisory Board of LUDWIG BECK AG and Mr Münch today. Mr Münch was appointed to the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG in 1998. During this time he was responsible for Finance, Personnel and IT. The Supervisory Board would like to express its gratitude for his many years of successful and loyal service to the company.

Mr Jens Schott (48), Head of Group Accounting of LUDWIG BECK AG for many years, has been appointed to the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG as CFO by the Supervisory Board as of 1 September 2019. His areas of responsibility will be Finance, IT and Logistics.

Mr Christian Greiner (40), member of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG since 2011, will take over the position as Chairman of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG with effect as of 1 September 2019. His areas of responsibility are Purchasing, Sales, Marketing and Personnel.

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft, Marienplatz 11, 80331 Munich

ISIN DE0005199905



Investor Relations contact:



esVedra consulting GmbH



Metis Tarta



t: +49 89 206021-210



f: +49 89 206021-610



mt@esvedragroup.com



Group Accounting contact:



LUDWIG BECK AG



Jens Schott



t: +49 89 23691-798



f: +49 89 23691-600



jens.schott@ludwigbeck.de