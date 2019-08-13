DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel





Changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG

Munich, August 13, 2019 - At the Supervisory Board meeting on 12 August 2019, the following changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG were resolved.

By mutual amicable agreement, Mr Dieter Münch (64) will leave the company on 31 August 2019. Mr Münch started his career in the controlling department in 1980 and was appointed to the Executive Board in 1998. During this time he was responsible for Finance, Personnel and IT. The Supervisory Board would like to express its gratitude for his many years of successful and loyal service to LUDWIG BECK. The decisions he made during this time led to the successful implementation of key measures which enabled the company to grow over many years and to consolidate in an increasingly difficult business environment.

Mr Jens Schott (48) - Head of Group Accounting of LUDWIG BECK AG for many years - has been appointed to the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG as CFO as of September 1, 2019. His areas of responsibility are Finance, Controlling, IT and Logistics.

Mr Christian Greiner (40), member of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG since 2011, has been appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG with effect as of September 1, 2019. His areas of responsibility are Purchasing, Sales, Marketing and Personnel.

About LUDWIG BECK



LUDWIG BECK is one of the top fashion retail companies in Germany. In 2018 with 458 employees it generated gross sales of EUR 95.5m (as per December 31, 2018) on an area of about 12,400 sqm and through its online store. LUDWIG BECK is located in the heart of Munich, directly at Marienplatz. On seven floors the Munich fashion company showcases international fashion, leather goods and accessories, exclusive cosmetics and with over 120,000 titles Europe"s largest onsite collection of classical, jazz and world music and audiobooks. Since the end of 2012, the singular brand portfolio of the beauty department is also available for online shopping at www.ludwigbeck.de. Customers can expect a unique selection of almost 10.000 products of more than 100 luxury and niche cosmetics brands.

