DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG
2019. augusztus 13., kedd, 09:30
DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Corporate News
Munich, August 13, 2019 - At the Supervisory Board meeting on 12 August 2019, the following changes on the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG were resolved.
By mutual amicable agreement, Mr Dieter Münch (64) will leave the company on 31 August 2019. Mr Münch started his career in the controlling department in 1980 and was appointed to the Executive Board in 1998. During this time he was responsible for Finance, Personnel and IT. The Supervisory Board would like to express its gratitude for his many years of successful and loyal service to LUDWIG BECK. The decisions he made during this time led to the successful implementation of key measures which enabled the company to grow over many years and to consolidate in an increasingly difficult business environment.
Mr Jens Schott (48) - Head of Group Accounting of LUDWIG BECK AG for many years - has been appointed to the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG as CFO as of September 1, 2019. His areas of responsibility are Finance, Controlling, IT and Logistics.
Mr Christian Greiner (40), member of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG since 2011, has been appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK AG with effect as of September 1, 2019. His areas of responsibility are Purchasing, Sales, Marketing and Personnel.
