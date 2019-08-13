

Bilanzpressekonferenz - Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2018/2019





Dortmund, den 13. August 2019







Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Kontakt:



Dr. Robin Steden



Am heutigen Dienstag um 12:00h findet die Bilanzpressekonferenz der Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA zu den vorläufigen Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2018/2019 in Dortmund, statt. Die Konferenz kann unter http://aktie.bvb.de im LIVE-Stream mitverfolgt werden.

























