DGAP-News: Bilanzpressekonferenz - Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2018/2019

2019. augusztus 13., kedd, 10:00





DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz


Bilanzpressekonferenz - Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2018/2019


13.08.2019 / 10:00



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Am heutigen Dienstag um 12:00h findet die Bilanzpressekonferenz der Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA zu den vorläufigen Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2018/2019 in Dortmund, statt. Die Konferenz kann unter http://aktie.bvb.de im LIVE-Stream mitverfolgt werden.

 

Dortmund, den 13. August 2019

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Kontakt:

Dr. Robin Steden

Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations













13.08.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de




























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Deutschland
Telefon: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-Mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856495





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




856495  13.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856495&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum