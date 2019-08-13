DGAP-News: annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2018/2019
2019. augusztus 13., kedd, 10:00
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2018/2019 will take place in Dortmund today on 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de.
