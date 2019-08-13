

Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2018/2019





13-Aug-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST





Borussia Dortmund Group achieves a new revenue record without transfers and once again generates a double-digit million profit.





In the past financial year 2018/2019 (1.7.2018 - 30.6.2019) the Borussia Dortmund Group achieved consolidated revenues in the amount of EUR 489.5 m. (previous year EUR 536.0 m.). Without transfers the consolidated revenues increased from EUR 313.3 m. by EUR 56.0 m. respectively 17.9% to EUR 369.3 m.







The consolidated earnings after taxes amounted to EUR 17.4 m. (previous year EUR 31.7 m.). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 21.8 m. (previous year EUR 34.7 m.). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 116.0 m. (previous year EUR 137.3 m.).







The group revenues amounted to EUR 489.5 m. (previous year EUR 536.0 m.) and spread as follows: EUR 44.7 m. (previous year EUR 42.3 m.) match operations; EUR 167.3 m. (previous year EUR 122.3 m.) TV-Rights; EUR 96.8 m. (previous year EUR 94.0 m.) advertising; EUR 120.2 m. (previous year EUR 222.7 m.) transfers; EUR 30.5 m. (previous year EUR 25.2 m.) catering conference other and EUR 30.0 m. (previous year EUR 29.5 m.) merchandise.







Gross revenue of the group amounted EUR 497.3 m. (previous year EUR 539.9 m.).







Personnel expenses of the group increased from EUR 186.7 m. (previous year) by EUR 18.4 m. to EUR 205.1 m. Depreciations of the group decreased from EUR 98.3 m. (previous year) by EUR 5.8 m. to EUR 92.5 m. Compared to the previous year the other operating expenses decreased from EUR 195.8 m. (previous year) by EUR 40.9 m. to EUR 154.9 m.







The group financial result improved from EUR -4.3 m. (previous year) by EUR 2.6 m. to EUR -1.7 m. Profit after taxes of the group in the fiscal year 2018/2019 amounted to EUR 17.4 m. (previous year EUR 31.7 m.).







The prior-year figures in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income were restated retrospectively due to the necessary change in the accounting policy applicable to agent and brokerage commissions for contract extensions and the recognition of players acquired on free transfers. This improved the prior-year consolidated net profit by EUR 3.2 m.







The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).







In view of the earning position, the management intends to recommend to the Supervisory Board that it approve the joint proposal to the 2019 Annual General Meeting that it resolve, among other things, to use the net retained profits to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share carrying dividend rights for the 2018/2019 financial year. The Supervisory Board will adopt a resolution to this effect at its meeting on 09 September 2019. However, the final decision on any distribution of net profits at Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA rests solely with the Annual General Meeting.







Dortmund, August 13th, 2019







Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Today Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference regarding the preliminary results of the fiscal year 2018/2019 in Dortmund on 12:00 CET which can be followed real-time via LIVE-Streaming hosted at our IR website









Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

