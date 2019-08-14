DGAP-Adhoc: CropEnergies increases earnings outlook for financial year 2019/20
2019. augusztus 14., szerda, 13:17
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CropEnergies AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Mannheim, 14 August 2019 - In view of the increased sales price for renewable ethanol, which is a sustainable alternative to fossil petrol, CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, adjusts its outlook for the current financial year 2019/20. Operating profit is expected to increase significantly and to lie in a range of EUR 50 to EUR 75 (previously expected: EUR 30 to EUR 70) million. This corresponds to an EBITDA of EUR 90 to EUR 120 (previously expected: EUR 70 to EUR 115) million.
CropEnergies furthermore expects revenues of EUR 820 to EUR 860 (previously expected: EUR 820 to EUR 900) million for the full financial year 2019/20.
CropEnergies AG
Clean mobility - today and in the future - is CropEnergies" business. Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the member of the Südzucker Group is the leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. With its annual production capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters in its German, Belgian, UK and French facilities, CropEnergies produces ethanol which predominantly replaces petrol. The highly efficient production facilities reduce CO2 emissions by over 70 percent on average across the whole value-added chain, compared to fossil fuel.
In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies produces 150,000 cubic meters of high-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry or for technical applications.
The use of local agricultural raw materials also results in more than 1 million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed every year.
Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes to ensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in the future through its main product ethanol: mobility - sustainable. renewable.
The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000A0LAUP1) is listed at the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact
Heike Baumbach
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-30
Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-03
ir@cropenergies.de
Nadine Dejung-Custance
Public Relations / Marketing
Tel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-65
Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-05
presse@cropenergies.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CropEnergies AG
|Maximilianstr. 10
|68165 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621-71 41 90 00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621-71 41 90 04
|E-mail:
|info@cropenergies.de
|Internet:
|www.cropenergies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LAUP1
|WKN:
|A0LAUP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|857635
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
857635 14-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]