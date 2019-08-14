DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english

2019. augusztus 14., szerda, 15:42








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.08.2019 / 15:40



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG


b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 99988.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 99988.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG

VARTA-Platz 1

73479 Ellwangen

Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



53233  14.08.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum