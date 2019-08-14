DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english

2019. augusztus 14., szerda, 15:41








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.08.2019 / 15:40



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG


b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal: In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees" quarterly exercise option.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
71.17899 EUR 391342.09 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
71.17899 EUR 391342.09 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG

VARTA-Platz 1

73479 Ellwangen

Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



53231  14.08.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum