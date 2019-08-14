DGAP-AFR: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. augusztus 14., szerda, 16:12





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


14.08.2019 / 16:12


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 05, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: March 05, 2020
German: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren#dokumente
English: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations#documents














14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23542 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




857809  14.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857809&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum