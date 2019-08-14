DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 05, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: March 05, 2020

German: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren#dokumente

English: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations#documents





