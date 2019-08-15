DGAP-AFR: Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. augusztus 15., csütörtök, 11:05





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mainova AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


15.08.2019 / 11:05


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Mainova AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019
German: https://www.mainova.de/de/zwischenbericht














15.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Mainova AG

Solmsstraße 38

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.mainova.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




858169  15.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858169&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum