DGAP-PVR: Jenoptik AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 22.06.2018 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: JENOPTIK AG


Jenoptik AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 22.06.2018 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


15.08.2019 / 15:56


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: JENOPTIK AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
PLZ: 07743
Ort: Jena
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900P34GDHGXK6VB37

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Rücknahme einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung vom 21. Juni 2018, veröffentlicht am 22. Juni 2018

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

 

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile














  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu % % %
letzte Mitteilung % % % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)












ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)



 % %
Summe
%

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
  Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:






Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
 



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Templeton Investment Counsel LLC hat am 20. Juni 2018 nicht die Meldeschwelle von 3% unterschritten, sondern hält weiterhin zugerechnet Aktien, die mehr als 3% der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten entsprechen. Diese zugerechneten Stimmrechte belaufen sich derzeit auf 3,06%. Für weitere Einzelheiten wird auf die Stimmrechtsmitteilung verwiesen, die am 22. Februar 2016 veröffentlicht wurde. 


Datum

15.08.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: JENOPTIK AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Deutschland
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




858361  15.08.2019 



