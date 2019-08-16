

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: JENOPTIK AG





Jenoptik AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 22.06.2018 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





15.08.2019 / 15:56





Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

JENOPTIK AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

PLZ:

07743

Ort:

Jena

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900P34GDHGXK6VB37



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Rücknahme einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung vom 21. Juni 2018, veröffentlicht am 22. Juni 2018



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:





6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

%

%

%



letzte Mitteilung

%

%

%

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)







%

%

Summe



%



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.



Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher











9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Templeton Investment Counsel LLC hat am 20. Juni 2018 nicht die Meldeschwelle von 3% unterschritten, sondern hält weiterhin zugerechnet Aktien, die mehr als 3% der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten entsprechen. Diese zugerechneten Stimmrechte belaufen sich derzeit auf 3,06%. Für weitere Einzelheiten wird auf die Stimmrechtsmitteilung verwiesen, die am 22. Februar 2016 veröffentlicht wurde.





Datum

15.08.2019



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

























15.08.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



