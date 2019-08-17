

BVB-share: Frankfurt Main Research confirms "buy" recommendation





For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under







Dortmund, August 16th, 2019







Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



The Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated August 16th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and confirmed the previous target price of 10.50 EUR.

























