DGAP-Adhoc: VAPIANO SE: Termination of exclusivity with Plutos Sama for sale of US business
2019. augusztus 16., péntek, 13:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Agreement
Vapiano SE: Termination of exclusivity with Plutos Sama for sale of US business
Cologne, August 16, 2019 - Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, Ticker symbol: VAO) and the purchaser Plutos Sama Holdings Inc., Irvine, California (USA), (Plutos Sama) have agreed to revoke the exclusivity granted to the purchaser by the purchase agreement for the sale of the shares in Vapiano Holding USA LLC. and seven of its subsidiaries in the USA.
Since Plutos Sama has not yet been able to secure the conditions for closing the transaction due to a delay in the realization of the financing, Vapiano is now entitled to examine alternative options to sell the US business and will initiate a structured sales process for this purpose.
However, the parties have agreed to continue discussions in good faith on a possible closing of the transaction.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|858893
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
858893 16-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
