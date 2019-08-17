DGAP-Adhoc: VAPIANO SE: Termination of exclusivity with Plutos Sama for sale of US business

2019. augusztus 16., péntek, 13:50





DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Agreement


VAPIANO SE: Termination of exclusivity with Plutos Sama for sale of US business


16-Aug-2019 / 13:50 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vapiano SE: Termination of exclusivity with Plutos Sama for sale of US business

Cologne, August 16, 2019 - Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, Ticker symbol: VAO) and the purchaser Plutos Sama Holdings Inc., Irvine, California (USA), (Plutos Sama) have agreed to revoke the exclusivity granted to the purchaser by the purchase agreement for the sale of the shares in Vapiano Holding USA LLC. and seven of its subsidiaries in the USA.



Since Plutos Sama has not yet been able to secure the conditions for closing the transaction due to a delay in the realization of the financing, Vapiano is now entitled to examine alternative options to sell the US business and will initiate a structured sales process for this purpose.



However, the parties have agreed to continue discussions in good faith on a possible closing of the transaction.




Contact:

Nicole Avenia

Phone: +49 221 67001 219

E-Mail: ir@vapiano.eu



 










16-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE

Im Zollhafen 2-4

50678 Cologne

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 858893





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



858893  16-Aug-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858893&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum