DGAP-AFR: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2019. augusztus 16., péntek, 14:02
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg hereby announces that the following financial
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
|Am Hauptbahnhof 2
|70173 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lbbw.de
|Informationen zu weiteren Finanzinstrumenten entnehmen Sie bitte den folgenden Webseiten:
1. Deutsche Website:
www.LBBW.de/Investor Relations/IR-Veröffentlichungen/Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen
Zugehöriger Link:
http://www.lbbw.de/lbbwde/1000002776-de.html
2. Englische Website:
www.LBBW.com/Investor Relations/IR Releases/Ad-hoc Releases
Zugehöriger Link:
http://www.lbbw.de/lbbwde/1000002776-en.html
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
858917 16.08.2019
