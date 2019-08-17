DGAP-AFR: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.08.2019 / 14:02


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Landesbank Baden-Württemberg hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2019
German: http://www.lbbw.de/halbjahresfinanzbericht2019
English: http://www.lbbw.de/halfyearlyreport2019














Language: English
Company: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Am Hauptbahnhof 2

70173 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.lbbw.de


