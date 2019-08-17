DGAP-DD: Axel Springer SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Caspar

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Axel Springer SE


b) LEI

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005501357


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase related to virtual stock option plan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
62.90 EUR 67114.30 EUR
62.85 EUR 369746.55 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
62.8577 EUR 436860.85 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
