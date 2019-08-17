DGAP-AFR: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.08.2019 / 16:58


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2019
German: https://corporate.eventim.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://corporate.eventim.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Rablstr. 26

81669 München

Germany
Internet: www.eventim.de





 
